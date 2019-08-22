Readers' Vent: Aug. 22, 2019

Attention: If you have used anything, and I do mean anything, on this planet you may be illegible for monetary compensation. Just call the law firm of Steele, Cheatum, and Robb today.
Check out the long list of priority promises that Trump made before his election. You can find them on the internet. Just a few: affordable health care, cheaper drug costs, national infrastructure, trade with China, removing troops from Iraq and Afghanistan, building a wall that Mexico would pay for, the list goes on and on. He said they would all be easy! Unfortunately they aren’t attainable without leadership, which he doesn’t have.
I think the state of West Virginia may be heading down the road where if there is a pot hole occurring in one of our state roads, that bids will be taken to see who gets to fix that one hole. It’s a bit bizarre that with, I guess, several thousand DOH employees that we would need consultants to get our roads fixed.
This emotional animal deal for travelers is out of hand. It is all about getting your pet to fly with you. I don’t want a pig or monkey next to me on a plane. And now mini ponies are on the list.
Do you notice how rich people like Jim Justice think it’s outlandish that he should have to follow a law that he disagrees with. Even when it’s the main law of the land (state constitution). Wonder how long it would take for one of us to be in jail for willful failure to follow the law.
Are there commercial inner tube rentals to allow people to pay to drift leisurely down the Big Coal River?
Note to Mark Sadd: Having the governor appoint judges will take the money out of judicial elections only if the money is taken out of gubernatorial elections.
I don’t believe socialism is when we pay taxes to keep our roads usable. I don’t think socialism is getting a check each month when we’ve paid into it our entire adult lives. Socialism is when you get something for free that you didn’t pay for or when you get the same things that people that work earn when you didn’t earn them. Now that’s socialism.
Please explain how tattoos and beards interfere with how a police officer handles their responsibilities and thus, why you are so embarrassed by this?
