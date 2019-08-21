Readers' Vent: Aug. 21, 2019

Many politicians lie because of who we are. Many people don’t want to hear the truth.
I would like to know if it is all right for anyone to park their camping trailer on the street in Dunbar? The one on Fifth Street has been parked there for months and it is an eye sore. Come on mayor get this thing out of here.
Socialism is a democratic government where citizens pay taxes and congress/government decides what services to provide back to the people. Or, the government can give taxes back to the wealthy (corporate welfare) and the middle class/poor support the government programs. People love socialism as long as they are receiving what they think government should spend money for. Stop demonizing socialism. We do not have a dictatorship where the president decides what the government spends money for.
I love my newspaper. Thank you, Gazette-Mail. I really like your investigative reporting. That is the only way the people are informed about what is going on around us.
If you have bible study in school, then why bother going to a church?
Looking at Kentucky’s governor it seems West Virginia should count its blessings, I guess.
How far the Charleston Police Department has fallen. They are now advertising that they allow beards and tattoos. Wow! I along with many other retirees are embarrassed to have worked there; we built a strong and professional police department and in just a few short months have see all that hard work discarded.
Our speed of the internet is atrocious, but a few years ago downloading took seconds now it takes all day. We go backwards in this state just so more money can be squeezed out of us and we have spent millions just to be stolen in broad daylight.
Many politicians lie, but this guy told more than 12,000 in less than three years, including that Mexico will pay for the wall, China pays the tariffs, the report cleared him of obstruction, and he has a really great health care plan. Then, there is the classic one, that bone spurs kept him from going to Vietnam.
Editor’s note: To submit your vents, email read ersvent@wvgazettemail.com or mail to Readers’ Vent, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301.