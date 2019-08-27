Readers' Vent: Aug. 27, 2019

Our history currently being written is literally deja vu. All across the Earth, radical right wing populous thugs are in charge of countries, wrecking our economies, destroying the environment, creating conflict, denying civil rights, bankrupting countries and stealing treasuries of countries for the benefit of those on top. Pick up a history book and read how this is going to end. It’s scary stuff.
You can’t have American goods at China prices. So bring back America companies so they can get America wages not China wages. It comes down to cheaper is not better for America people.
Win or lose. I’m still tickled pink Holgorsen is gone.
You never lower standards for police officers. Remember, you only want the best of the best doing that job. When standards are lowered problems arise.
In regard to the vent in Saturday’s paper about Mitch being in favor of looking into Jim Justice’s ethics — Mitch is president of the Senate and if Justice vacates the governor’s office he would become the governor of the state of West Virginia. Think about it.
Sure do miss the Public Records in the Sunday paper. The Crime Reports and On File are important to this reader. Please bring them back.
The shootings last weekend were a tragedy but they were not gun violence. Please call these shootings what they are — human violence. A gun is simply a tool like a car in a deadly accident, or alcohol in a DUI, or drugs in an overdose. A human is behind all of these. Are you going to ban all cars or alcohol because a few people’s behavior out of millions kills more people than guns?
In response to the Friday vent where Amy Goodwin be appointed as the governor. They said Amy has made positive changes to Charleston. They failed to mention what those changes are. She has scaled the bank building, planted a tree, been in the dunking booth and paved a street the state should have paid for. She has done nothing for business, only drug addicts and homeless. We will be the San Francisco east!