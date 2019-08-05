Readers' Vent: Aug. 5, 2019

Imagine if Barack Obama had said about West Virginia what Donald Trump said about Baltimore.
Today I was passed by a white pickup with several hunting dogs. Three were packed into small plastic carrier while there was a metal roofed, unvented dog box by the tailgate. 90 degree day. Why isn’t this considered cruelty?
Cannot believe that here we are, almost 12 months later and the state PSC orders yet another audit of Frontier — to tell us what we already know — that Frontier customer service is the worst and that its infrastructure needs overhauled! Gov.Justice and Sen. Carmichael, please do the state residents a favor and introduce legislation to abolish the PSC or severely curtail its asinine decision-making abilities! The state PSC holds small utilities who are barely keeping their heads above water, literally, to standards that cannot be met. They are simply another layer of unneeded bureaucracy!!
The Board of Education groundskeepers did a beautiful job at Mary Snow Elementary getting the grounds ready for the first day of school. The only thing that still needs work is the red paint on the curb in front of the building. It’s worn pretty badly and will look awesome when it’s refreshed!
Our state, county and city governments, so-called leaders have no concept of the meaning of the word priorities. Our secondary roads are deplorable and we all see no end in sight. Here’s another little tidbit. Tear down the railroad trestle. It is never going to be used again it’s an eyesore to start with. You wasteful-minded people should be ashamed of yourselves for even considering such a waste of taxpayers’ money. Like I say, priorities first.
The Republicans condemn Obamacare with no plan to replace it with, they condemn poor people on welfare with no plan to help them, yet, they give huge tax breaks to the wealthy, corporate welfare. The Bible says to take care of the less fortunate. Republicans only take care of the wealthy.
