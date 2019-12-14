Readers' Vent: Dec. 14, 2019

Trump’s Twitter behavior shows a total lack of class. He can’t stoop much lower with his disrespectful remarks about people. He is a total disgrace to his elected office. He can dish it out but he sure can’t take it.
I know what the problem is with our roads. The contractors are taking us for a ride (no pun intended). We are a poor state that is constantly being taken advantage of by flim-flam artists. What they are building is a waste of money and no one is holding them accountable. For example, here in Upshur county, Route 20 between Buckhannon and Clarksburg, barely two years old, is like a washboard because the summer heat softened it and the big trucks ruined it.
Trump’s Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is issuing new rules that will severely cut SNAP (food stamps). So, hundreds of thousands will completely lose their food assistance. More than 2.2 million will have their benefits cut by about $127 per month. On top of that, about a million students will lose access to free and reduced lunch. Why are Trump and his appointees squeezing our lives like this? It doesn’t look like they can relate to West Virginia. What is wrong with them?
The Christmas Parade last night in Charleston was a wonderful experience. The kids had a great time, and the participants looked like they were having a blast, too. My thanks to the police and city workers, who kept everyone safe. Way to go, Charleston!
Why are we electing anyone to office who has taken money from Big Pharma? If you are paid off by industry, you have no place in our government.
The Democrats have done away with minority rights in the House. If you don’t say anything about it now I don’t want to hear you cry after the Republicans take the House back in 2020.
Either your poll of “59% against impeachment” is totally wrong or West Virginians are totally ignorant. I’ll cross my fingers it’s the former.
We now see snakes, cockroaches, bums, etc. crawling out from under their rocks to buy property from the Sheriff’s sales (unarmed robbery) to get peoples’ property for nothing. If I ever hit the lottery, I will buy back all property via redemption for those people until I am broke. What goes around comes around. You thieves will get yours.
