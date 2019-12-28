Readers' Vent: Dec. 28, 2019

No matter if you don’t like your Christmas present, the least you can do is say thank you. It’s disheartening to give a gift and never hear thanks.
Back during the American Revolution (1775-1783), a bunch of rag tag Americans from all walks of life defeated England, the most powerful country in the world at that time. So what do you think is going to happen when the Democrats across the country come for America’s guns? I will tell you! The descendants of those rag tag Americans will rise up! There will be blood and there will be war! Civil War!
Does no one see the irony in that all the same folks who want to wrongly smear Democrats with the Socialist label, are the ones backing Trump, as he shamelessly sucks up to the Communists in Russia?
Us liberals don’t have to worry about these Russian-backing neo-con super righteous maniacs telling us right from wrong. Neo-cons don’t have a clue. It’s all so clear.
To those who have been against “special rights” for gay people such as myself, the only rights that I want are the rights to walk down the street with my partner and not be accosted, and to not lose my job over my relationship. These are the same rights that straight people and Christians have. We just want to be happy, functioning members of society, and not have our very existence be a battleground every day.
The same Republicans who whined about Trump not getting to call witnesses during the House investigation now are trying to prevent witnesses at the Senate impeachment trial.
Republicans already dislike Joe Manchin. He will lose Democrat votes in any future election if he votes against impeaching Trump. It’s a no-win situation for Manchin but it will definitely show his allegiance in WV. Capito will rubber stamp Moscow Mitch. Trump has done nothing for WV except empty promises.
Most things never change, in Boone County anyways, why would the Boone County commissioners want to charge a fee for a nonprofit to use a Community Center that taxpayers paid for? Then we wonder why Boone County is the way it is. I’m from Boone County, don’t blame me, I didn’t vote for any of the three!
