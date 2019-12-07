Readers' Vent: Dec. 7, 2019

Our democracy is certainly at risk. If the president is allowed to barter tax dollars to help win elections when will we ever have another non-corrupt election? This is why Capito and Manchin must vote to impeach Trump. If they do not their oath is worthless.
Every state employee, in the picture, giving the Nazi salute must be fired. Also, their instructors need to be investigated to determine how this mindset developed — they didn’t come up with this idea on their own.
For the readers who believe that the LGBTQ community doesn’t need a ‘fairness law’ because they say the Constitution guarantees rights for all Americans, why did America pass the Civil Rights Act to guarantee rights for African-Americans?
It’s obvious Republicans will support Trump regardless who he mistreats, what laws he breaks, or what sworn oath of office he ignores. At some point they will have to deal with the consequences of his actions. May God have Mercy on their soul.
Ten years ago Pelosi rammed Obamacare through the House without reading it or discussing it. It’s total failure lead to the Democrats losing the House. We’re about to see the same thing with her rush to “impeach.” Democrats aren’t smart enough to to learn from mistakes.
There is an old joke about the traveling salesman who asked the old farmer how he knew when his hen was laying or when she was lying. The farmer replied: when she cackles, I check and if there is an egg, she is laying — if there is no egg, she is lying. That seems to be the same way you can tell when Trump is lying. When he cackles, there is never an egg, thus, he is always lying.
Will our Senators uphold their oath to protect the Constitution or will they uphold their oath to the fossil fuel industry?
As a Catholic, I am embarrassed and appalled at the way the church has always mishandled criminal acts of the clergy. Bransfield and others should not be considered better than anyone else just just because they have titles. No clergy or politician should ever be above the law!
My brother and I want to thank the kind lady and her daughter who paid for our dinner at Cracker Barrel. This was at the Cross Lanes restaurant on Thanksgiving Day. That was such a sweet act of kindness. May you and your family be blessed. By the way we paid it forward.
