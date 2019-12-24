Readers' Vent: Dec. 24, 2019

Kudos to the Christmas Tuba Concert and Charleston Metro Band Concert at the Town Center on Saturday. Excellent musicians and beautiful Christmas music.
I always voted for the person and not the party, but I will never vote for a Republican again. So much for the party of values.
The cost to maintain an overextended university system on the back of WV taxpayers begs an extensive review of the current outdated system. With a declining population and expensive administrative costs for redundant administration and programs in small colleges now suffering plummeting, enrollment declines such as at West Virginia and Bluefield State College, closure or merger makes more sense. Merge WVSU and Marshall and the state would save millions in administrative costs for taxpayers and provide a satellite campus for students, enriching academic opportunities.
I get tired of these non-elected do gooders imposing their beliefs on the rest of us. Especially the KCHD — make them run for office. Any changes in law should come from voters or Legislature. Period.
If game wardens, who have the authority, won’t enforce traffic accidents they should stick to the woods. I was T-boned and went to the hospital with two-cracked ribs and the other driver, who was big time at fault, wasn’t given a citation, which made me have to fight the insurance company for months.
President Trump’s presidency is only a temporary halt to the left’s march toward socialism. My generation (age 82) will soon be gone, and America will go full tilt toward becoming a socialist country. The last three generations have been taught by socialists, inspired by Marxism.
Carol Miller is another reason WV will always be at the bottom. She is a puppet for Trump. By the way, who the heck is Alex Mooney? He is worthless as our representative.
Thirteen million kids live in poverty everyday. Fix that Trump. That’s more important than a damn wall.