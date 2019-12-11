Readers' Vent: Dec. 11, 2019

Richard Nixon wanted to be king, being president wasn’t enough for him and being president is not enough for Donald Trump either, he wants to be a life long dictator like the leaders of the world he most admires: Putin, Kim Jong Il and China’s Xi, ruler for life, people who are brutal murderers. Is it any wonder world leaders are laughing at him?
Herbert Hoover High school site work will NOT be completed by October 2020! Typical BOE unrealistic wishlist. Extend the contract now and save everyone a lot of headache in the future.
Impeachable crimes are still being investigated, but there is lots of verified, documented evidence of climate change driven by global warming: rising sea level, world-wide temperature records, shrinking polar ice, disappearing glaciers, etc., etc., etc.
I see Patrick Morrisey is doing it again, siding with Big Business and against West Virginians in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, asking it to allow construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline to resume. Are a few temporary jobs for mostly out-of-staters enough in exchange for sending our natural gas out of state for use by other states? Once these pipelines are complete, you can forget any local ethane storage and petrochemical development.
Other countries aren’t laughing at us. They’re upset we finally have a president who says and does what needs to be. He called out the freeloaders in NATO and the weak leaders of Canada and France weren’t happy about it. When they need help, who do you think they’ll call?
Who eats the cost when charter schools fail? Do the public schools get reimbursed for the funds that were taken from them to be squandered? Are the founders held accountable?
Republicans should substitute the name “Obama” for “Trump” and see what your feelings on impeachment are.
To all who are enjoying the record stock market and lack of illegals getting on welfare, thank the Democrats. They threw Hillary in the mix creating what we have now, which is ensuring there will never be another Democratic president. And I, for one, couldn’t be happier.
This extravagant trend of spending $100 million plus for high schools is wasteful and criminal. It’s way past time to vote out these tax and spend politicians.
