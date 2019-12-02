Readers' Vent: Dec. 2, 2019

Republicans aren’t “allowing Trump to destroy our government.” We are supporting President Trump trying to save it from the socialist Democrats.
So. Use of fossil fuels is leading cause of climate change. What caused the climate change, that created the fossil fuels?
The venter who maintains Trump hasn’t received due process is completely wrong. Numerous administration officials, communication records, and documents have been subpoenaed by the House Committees, but Trump illegally withholds all with a phony executive privilege excuse. An innocent man would encourage officials to testify and show the world proof of his innocence. When you’re guilty, you hide the truth and use rants and name-calling to cloak your crimes.
Let me say this; whoever is in control of the obituaries in the paper need to change them back to the way they used to be in both the printed and electronic version. The current versions are horrible.
We had those left behind in school who could never do the math or science. Those who could not figure out a simple leaf falling to the ground, not someone I would want to believe or stake my life on.
Is it just me or are other people having problems with Suddenlink’s Wi-Fi being off more than it’s on?
I find it quite comical that Democrats love to blame Republicans for everything. Just like with drug prices in the state. It’s all the Republicans fault. The Republicans have been in power since 2012. The Democrats were in power the preceding 70 years and actually created the mess we have today. Defecting blame is all they have to offer.
One thing we can be sure of, If Trump is reelected, and Republicans get Congress all cabinet offices, starting with State and Homeland Security, and the folks who do those jobs will be political appointees. Why waste all that money on scholars when all Trump needs are people who follow his orders?
To all Readers Vent, never-Trumper, hand wringers: your own Democrat party did this to you by putting up Hillary. And the Democrats will lose again with the people and ideas they are advancing right now.
