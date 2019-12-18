Readers Vent: Dec. 18, 2019

Global warming should concern us all. Understanding what is going to happen is hard. If you trust the likes of Don Blankenship over the overwhelming majority of scientists, then you should vote accordingly. Just ask yourself if Don would benefit from misleading you.
Could the Gazette-Mail possibly get our senators to explain how asking or demanding foreign nations to interfere in U.S. elections is acceptable behavior and not impeachable?
Finally a local church leader tells us how they feel in public and in writing. Father Hazar’s op-ed in Saturday states clearly what he believes about selecting a president: “...morality is no longer a value that is important.” Apparently true Christians can apply morality as they see fit.
Father Hazar is dead on with his rebuttal of James Haught’s article condemning and denying the value of Christianity. Here we see the intolerance of the liberal mindset in full rant — try reversing the words “liberal” and “Christian” and see how offensive it would read if it had been written as an attack on liberals.
Republicans claim our President did not have a chance to defend himself during the congressional hearings — what a laugh. Numerous members of his staff were called to be witnesses and he blocked every one of them.
How about Trump attacking Greta. Is he an ignorant bully or what!
Want a good laugh? Check on the progress: On Oct. 22, 2016, Donald J. Trump issued what he called his “Contract with the American Voter.” This was a specific plan of action that would guide his administration, starting from the first day, and listed 60 promises.
Thank goodness Bevin was not re-elected as Kentucky governor. His pardons for criminals show exactly what kind of a person he really is/ Trump is next. Wonder what crazy stunt he will do to get even when he is not reelected?
If your child or grandchild told you about a classmate that tells lies all the time. In addition, they get other students or the teacher in trouble. What advice or direction would you give that child? Would you encourage them to root the liar on? Would you tell them they should help the liar when possible?
Trump said impeachment should only used in an emergency. He hit the nail on the head. The president repeatedly seeking foreign interference in our election is absolutely, positively an emergency situation.
I wonder when that Chantix turkey is going to finally quit smoking. He’s been trying for years. He’s the only turkey that I have ever seen that smoked.
For years, Teays Valley Road at the junction of Rocky Step Road has been treated with cold patch and rip-rap rocks . As soon as the salt trucks scrape the road the patching will end up in the ditch . During hard rains the road is part of the ditch, causing many drop-offs that are potentially life threatening. Will it take loss of life to get some attention?
