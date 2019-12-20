Readers Vent: Dec. 20, 2019

So you’re telling the Republicans how to run their part of the impeachment process. Comical. Did you watch how Democrats ran theirs? If there was a legitimate case for impeachment, it would have been a bi-partisan vote.
Trump said Obama should have been impeached for allowing DREAMers to stay. How does that compare with asking a foreign government to interfere with our election, obstructing justice and ignoring legal subpoenas?
The plan the DOH has unveiled for Corridor G will do little to correct the traffic problem. Currently it’s the traffic lights that are creating the problems; adding more traffic lights will only make it worse. Most traffic in that area is simply passing through. That should be the primary concern.
The saddest part of all this division is the separation of values from the church. Think back to Reagan talking about welfare Cadillacs as he commandeered the church for political gain. Forward to today where the leaders of the church support Donald J. Trump.
Impeachment cannot “reverse an election” as the Republicans are saying. Impeachment and removal moves the vice president into the Oval Office.
The President withheld defense funding from Ukraine. That money was dedicated to defend against Russian aggression. Just holding it back hurt Ukraine’s defense and our own.
When lying becomes a habit you become known as a liar and do not deserve respect. Today, most West Virginians don’t feel this way. I am ashamed to see the proof of this fact in the votes of our Representatives. Three in favor of lying, zero against.
I can understand more clearly now why my family voted Democrat since I was young and they argued many policies on the porch of the family farm. They were right then and are now.
I can’t figure out why the suspect in the West Side arrest is suing? She was the one in the wrong. She was the one fighting with the police and they did not use any force that was not necessary to get her under control. Man, I’d love to be a juror in that case. She’d owe the officers money for slandering them.
There is certainly a difference in the punishments for the former teacher and the principal from Monongalia County. Sexism much?
Editor’s note: To submit your vents, email readersvent@wvgazettemail.com or mail to Readers’ Vent, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301.