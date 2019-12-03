Readers' Vent: Dec. 3, 2019

Hong Kong protesters displayed American flags. I think their trust in America as a defender of democracy is woefully misplaced nowadays.
They say the president of Ukraine denies there was a quid pro quo by Trump. That is not evidence and is not admissible in the impeachment hearings, unless and until he appears and swears to it under penalty of perjury. In other words, that fictitious claim is hearsay and a red herring. Trump is guilty, impeach him.
I just want to vent about my monthly social security check decreasing by $49.50 because of an increase in Medicare. Social Security is my only income, I need that money more than the federal government. The price of everything goes up and my income keeps going down.
I can’t say that I’d vote for Trump in any circumstance. But I can say that under no circumstance will I ever vote for a liberal. It will never happen.
If you want rid of any unwanted junk or clutter items, pack it up in an Amazon or Walmart box and leave it on your front porch.
Schiff is telling the White House who they can put on stand and what questions they can ask. They’ve scheduled deadline for days President Trump will be away at NATO meetings. Democrats aren’t trying to impeach. All they can do is disrupt his daily activities and he’s not playing their game.
The Sunday Gazette-Mail had a piece about flooding in West Virginia because of “climate change.” If people would stop building in flood plains, I would bet damage from rushing water would be insignificant.
The Oxford dictionary says the origin of the word “holiday” is Old English and it literally means “holy day”. Anyone who tries to divide us by railing against people saying “Happy Holidays” is showing both their hatefulness and ignorance. How devoutly “Christian” can these hypocrites be if they are against Holy Days?
Wind and solar are good options to supplement fossil fuel energy, but could never provide what this country needs to survive in the world. If there is some big breakthrough, and cheap, safe energy is available through new technology, then gas and coal could be put aside. Until then, just forget it.
I notice that the colorful LED lights on the Elk River bridge on Kanawha Boulevard have been out for a week or so. I hope they’ll be back on soon. They provided a bit of much-needed sparkle to this city.
