Readers Vent: Dec. 27, 2019

Of coarse the White House refused to cooperate with the Democrat kangaroo court. The verdict was in three years ago before President Trump was even elected. They’re already saying they’ll try again when this attempt fails. President Trump isn’t the problem. It’s the Pelosi led Congress.
If Justice allows refugees to come to my hometown of Charleston without allow us to have have any say I will not vote for him. Nothing is more ridiculous. This city and state I grew up in and raised my kids in is going down the drain.
To those of you who are so anti socialism, you should become informed exactly what socialism is. Then thank your impeached idol Trump for his tax cut corporate welfare, so we taxpayers have more of the burden to pay on his increased national debt.
So people complaining about socialism should drop out of Medicare, refuse Social Security, disband the military, fire all police forces, defund fire departments and see how well it is living under pure capitalism while the trash piles up in their back yards.
United we stand, divided we fall. Why is our president seeking to divide us?
Everyone who sides with Trump ends up sorry. This will unfortunately include many Christian organizations.
Prevailing wage repeal is killing West Virginia’s economy. Those participating in a registered construction apprenticeship program are training for careers in skilled construction jobs. Studies have proven that their earnings are often greater than those having an associate’s degree and many bachelor’s degrees. We need our good paying union jobs back.
How can someone who does not reside in the city limits of Richwood get appointed by the city council to be a member of the city council? If memory serves me right this person resigned from council once before because of this same problem.
What has happened to the leaf pickup in Kanawha City, especially the southern end? There has been little if any pickup during the month of December. Leaves have been piled on the sides of streets and avenues for weeks. Is this one of the ways the new administration is saving money?
At 87 I’m not too steady due to a successful bout with splenic lymphoma. A week ago, a kind young man was waiting for his wife at Kroger in his black Toyota pickup truck in Kanawha City and and jumped out, helped me into my car and loaded all my groceries into the back seat. Thank you young man, you were so helpful.
The Marshall football team finally played someone decent ... and look at the final score.
Impeachment was written into our Constitution as a tool for removing guilty politicians from office. It was never meant to be used as a weapon to be used by one party to attack another party just because they lost an election.
I hate to see anyone lose any benefits that the status quo worked so hard for. As for me and thousands of other company employees, we lost out big time, with no insurance or pensions that were taken away and a “good luck you are on your own” with over 30 years service. That is the thanks we received.
It is a good thing we have a strong, intelligent leader like Trump during these trying times. Otherwise, we would see the little guy from North Korea building more nuclear sites; Putin attacking the Ukraine forces; that Turkey guy killing Kurds; and Iran continuing to work on their nuclear program.