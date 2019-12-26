Readers' Vent: Dec. 26, 2019

So you’ve always voted for the person and not the party and will never vote for a Republican. Why not just say it? Make it simple. You’re a liberal Democrat.
Traffic experts? Really? Look at the messes around the valley. A useless and unneeded stop light in St. Albans, Pennsylvania Avenue stays backed up. Corridor G. Remember your experts created these problems to begin with. Wait and see if this fixes the problem or a few years from now we’ll be spending even more money on what should have been done now.
Last week, an article in your paper was headed wit the headline: “Some in the GOP want Trump to apologize.” The article was about Trump’s terrible comments concerning a deceased Democrat Congressman. Expecting Trump to apologize for anything he has said is like wishing for a White Christmas in the Bahamas. My concern is that only SOME of the GOP want him to apologize for his actions.
Enough vitriolic talk from you progressive Socialist Democrats who don’t like President Trump’s politics. Who in the world put you in charge? Thank Heaven you aren’t. Trump has done more than any of the previous Democrat presidents to stabilize the economy, and he believes in the US. Your guy Obama was destroying the country, and talk about a liar. Trump can’t compare to him.
Would the Trump apologist like a trial where the foreman has already made up his mind, works with the defense and wants no witnesses or documents?!
The reason “liberals were out to stop Trump before he ever got started” is because from the very beginning, even a half-wit could see that he was everything this country did not need.
Congratulations to the righteous GOP in the WV Legislature. You have planted your homophobic flag for all to see. We don’t have to worry about corporate repercussions because they already know we don’t like outsiders and they avoid us like the plague anyway.
Hate to pop some of your snowflake bubbles. Not liking somebody, what they say or how they say it. Are not impeachable offenses.