Readers' Vent: Dec. 19, 2019

I was a registered Democrat for over 25 years. I was never a liberal. That party chose to leave people like me in favor of the far left liberals. When I vote I am always an anti-liberal voter. I will never vote for nor support a liberal. Never.
To the reader complaining about climate change and Don Blankenship, it would mean a lot more if your champions of climate change weren’t such hypocrites. For example, the Obamas buying an oceanfront mansion in the Hamptons.
Consultants’ original price for U.S. 119 improvements was $25 to $51 million, but after public outrage DOH came up with an alternative of $4.7 million. How many other projects could have been completed for 88 percent less? Additionally, please don’t start until the Jefferson Road project is complete for the obvious reason.
People attacked President Trump before he entered office. So he can attack anyone he wants and that means anyone that has attacked him. In his next four years, I hope he is a lame duck President and signs many executive orders.
Some powerful Mormon leaders are pulling 400,000 boys out of the Scouts. I guess they want to distance their organization from the liabilities. Liability and moral accountability are two different things. It’s too late to escape the moral accountability.
As much as I dislike Don Blankenship, he is the only person running for any office in the last few years that I’ve heard address one of the most serious issues in this country — the national debt. All the other candidates tell us how they’re going to make it larger. Why are the citizens of this country not demanding some sort of solution?
If you used real news sources for current event information you would know the Mueller investigation into Russia collusion was one big hoax created by the Democrats. Same as the impeachment inquiries. Those of you saying President Trump did this and that have no idea what’s going on. Just repeating the script handed to you by mainstream media.
The Senators taking part in the upcoming trial need to remember a trial is a procedure to find the truth. It is not a popularity contest. The Ten Commandants do apply.
J. Kemp McLaughlin, a great American and one of West Virginia’s most distinguished. Governor Justice, order the flags at half staff. Mine will be at half staff tomorrow.
Good luck Isaac Sponaugle on your run for West Virginia Attorney General. Even better than that would be for you to run for governor of West Virginia. We need the change.
