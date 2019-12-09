Readers' Vent: Dec. 9, 2019

Republicans no longer believe in democracy. Today it seems they prefer oligarchy, government by a despot supported by the ultra wealthy. Sure, the rich know best, just look at how well Russia runs.
I agree wholeheartedly with the venter who stated his financial life has improved since President Trump took office. He is business friendly. Progressive Democrats are the enemy of business. They want you to be dependent on government so they can rule over you.
The man who doesn’t have enough self control to keep from tweeting disparaging remarks about the woman who is testifying at his impeachment hearing is the same man who has his finger on the nuclear button.
Hiding the ID of the accuser, secret one-sided hearings to start impeachment proceedings, relying on hearsay as fact and controlling the questions being asked are all questionable. Yes, the due process issue in these proceedings should be debated.
It amazes me how the same people who wanted to protect our mountains from coal mining are now wanting to clear cut the tops of those same mountains for wind and sun farms so we can “again be leaders in providing energy to the world”.
Keep shopping online. If you don’t support the stores in the area they will all close. We’ve lost Macy’s, Sears, and numerous Kmart stores. Get off the damn couch and go support these job creating department stores.
The Trump defense and offense is a tactic most people grow out of by age ten. It is called projection. A perfect example is when he lied and stated that all the world leaders were laughing at Obama. Now we see proof they really are laughing at Trump.
If you believe climate change is a hoax you probably believe accusations against Trump are a hoax. You might also believe Sandy Hook, 9/11, the moon landing, slavery and the Holocaust were hoaxes. Sorry, your wants do not erase the facts.
A NYT article says the President was “mocked” abroad by foreign leaders. Of course he was. He is trying to make the other NATO nations pay their fair share and they don’t want to. They all are hoping to heaven he won’t get re-elected, and they can go back to a nice, fuzzy Democrat president who will let them continue to rob the US.
