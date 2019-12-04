Readers' Vent: Dec. 4, 2019

If your job is outsourced you might’ve been forced to take SNAP or other safety net help from the government. If you are a wealthy farmer like Jim Justice you might get a $125,000 welfare check from the government. Talk about a welfare queen.
I rarely find cause to disagree with an obituary but the obituary for Judge Zakaib was wrong, no governor made the judge a Distinguished West Virginian ... that was entirely the judge’s life, the governor just acknowledged a long life of service to our state. We need more like him!
Marine animals and dense forest trees create fossil fuels by being compressed gradually, over time, under sediment, soil and other dead matter. All while being cooked by extreme temperatures from beneath the Earth’s mantle. So how can climate change create fossil fuels?
As long as it’s OK for the Democrats to refuse letting their “whistleblower” testify, it’s OK for White House to do the same with their people. You people set the stage and made up the rules. We’ll play by those rules.
It is no coincidence the climate change deniers are Trump supporters. These people create their own truth.
Things have really changed. In my day, when the entire community worked in the same hole in the ground, liars were pushed out. Underground we could not afford accepting liars and above ground we knew better.
As I watch the state continue to die something came to me. The amount of corruption in state and local governments are to blame. No tax cuts to stimulate economic growth. No industry to create jobs. No future except for the connected few. Surrounding states are doing well. Why isn’t West Virginia?
Here’s a novel idea; How about we make sure we can maintain the roads we have before we start planning on building new ones!
If it would mean that I would never have my finances ruined by medical debt again, I would vote for socialism and smile while doing it. Republicans don’t realize just how many more there are out there like me going to the polls next year.
