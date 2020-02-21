Readers' Vent: Feb. 21, 2020

With all the money the DNR brings in from license sales why don’t they have outreach programs that teach outdoor skills?
The same senators who say they will find $100 million of cuts in the budget for their big business tax giveaway can’t even muster the votes to end the giveaway to out-of-state greyhound breeders! Give me a break!
Trump just filled the main intelligence position with a lobbyist. Most of the key people in his administration are former lobbyists. He was lying when he said he’d drain the swamp. That was just another whopper to add to his constant stream of lies.
To borrow a phrase made popular by Don Blankenship: “For the sake of the children” burning fossil fuels must cease as soon as possible. If you care for the young people of today and those yet to come, you must vote against any politician who wants to trade the children’s future for their own wealth and power.
I would think there would be a lot of pressure to referee a game between teams where the coach of one is a billionaire governor and the other is someone who works at their real job.
Thanks to the state Republican leadership a couple years ago, I now have to pay an extra $100 each year (making the total $151.50 per year) to register my vehicle because it is a hybrid. I understood the reason to increase the base fee and I don’t complain about paying $51.50 for my other vehicle, but the assessment for hybrid vehicles punishes middle income families trying to save some hard-earned money. So much for not increasing taxes (fees, it’s all the same).
Editor’s note: To submit your vents, email readersvent@wvgazettemail.com or mail to Readers’ Vent, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301.