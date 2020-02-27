Readers' Vent: Feb. 27, 2020

I personally don’t know if Rush Limbaugh deserves a medal from the president, but he is an important force for balance in our politics, by pushing back on liberal dogma.
One of my hopes for the 2020 session was that legislators would consider proposed bills for their content and impact on their constituents. For too long, the wishes of the House speaker, Senate president, committee chair or powerful lobbyists carried more weight than a bill’s merit. It’s been refreshing to see bipartisan resistance to that old way of doing things.
For three years Democrats have rallied against Electoral College because their chosen one lost. Now they’re unhappy with popular vote primary because their chosen one is losing. Face it. Democrats don’t want an honest election. They want their chosen person in the White House and they don’t care how many laws they break to get them there.
Library at the mall? You’ve got to be kidding. It’s hard enough to get into the one downtown with no parking available. Now you want to move to the mall where you have to pay $1.75 to park? People with mobility issues can’t walk that far. There are many other empty buildings in Charleston! Can someone not use some common sense?
A venter thinks that those not wanting universal health care are selfish. Such a system has financially ruined many countries. The truth of the matter is good health care is a valuable commodity, and it simply can’t be “free” as the progressives would have you believe.
When I look at the condition of our secondary roads; it makes me think that the state of West Virginia should be paying us to drive on these roads. Pot holes, slips, ditch lines full of debris, it’s really sad that we pay such high taxes and fees to drive on these deplorable roads.
In my opinion, the male red cardinal is one of God’s most beautiful creations! I get chills when I look out my window and see one. I am thrilled and proud that it is our state bird! I am disappointed and frustrated that the license plate portrays the meadowlark, or whatever it is. Why? Who would ever approve such a thing? I vaguely remember hearing that other states have the red cardinal. So what?! That is about as lame a reason I have ever heard. Seriously! Let’s get this right, and soon!
