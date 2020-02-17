Readers' Vent: Feb. 17, 2020

Could anyone really believe that America could have reached the current state of technological advances were we not a free market capitalistic system? Most of the advances China has made they have stolen from us.
I recall that many years ago someone suggested that America’s form of government wouldn’t last much past 200 years. The reason: its citizens would demand more from the government than it could afford to give.
Please have a large yard sale to raise money for the DOT to buy levels to level their filled potholes.
We have a huge disconnect with our governor. We have a perfect world and we have the real world.
Article in paper said 41 people per day are leaving West Virginia. Soon it will be 41 per hour.
I can’t wait until the Republicans win back the House. When this happens, the dirty Democrats won’t be able to impeach our president on a bunch of lies. They can just run their mouth about Trump and nobody will care. Trump naysayers: you are not man enough to admit this man has helped our country.
Our city is being destroyed, when is the Mayor going to quit this so called “all inclusive” nonsense and open her eyes before more people including our first responders get killed. Let the police do their jobs, quit holding them back.
The future for WV to attract any companies here does not look very promising. I don’t think grandchildren or great grandchildren will be returning anytime soon.
I have no respect for those who constantly criticize liberals and socialist while totally ignoring that the wealthy and huge corporations get the most handouts from our taxes while paying little or no taxes themselves. WV can’t give the coal companies enough but never has enough to fix our roads and provide a social safety net for the poor. Our economy is run totally for the rich, allowing them to take advantage of the rest of us. It’s not the poor that’s wrecking our country, it is the rich. We need a revolution.
If county politicians are looking for a new income source they should enact a bill to tax cats the same as they do dogs. There are way more cats than dogs. This could even be an incentive for cat owners to spay their pets.
Let me tell you something, if it takes about $40 an hour just to live, (I’m talking rent or mortgage utilities, health care, food, saving for retirement, forget about having kids, or a new car) without any government assistance then I am not the problem, the system is.