Readers' Vent: Feb. 14, 2020

It is the lawyers driving up the cost of insurance, not the medical providers.
I am not against progress and infrastructure but common sense says to maintain the roads we already have before making new ones that we cannot maintain. Common sense, apparently missing in our government today.
Thank you Senator Capito for calling out the Big XII commissioner. He was obviously the genius who made the deal with IMG and ESPN. West Virginia has two games this week featuring the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in the country. Most West Virginians will not see them on TV. Some don’t have access to broadband, and others like me refuse to play their game and pay to see the games. I bet if they were playing someone other than West Virginia, ESPN would find a slot for them.
I always thought the word “thug” referred to anyone who behaved in a violent or illegal manner regardless of their skin color. When did it become a synonym used exclusively to refer to “black” people who are engaged in violent or illegal acts? I think a thug is a thug whether their skin is red, green, yellow, brown, black or white!
Kabler is right on “Gov” Justice being at a basketball game instead of minding the store (Legislature). Hope that the real Republicans find a good contender to replace him in the primaries, otherwise I may have the choice of voting for a Democrat or a clown.
So how does Senator Capito like our President being vindictive and retaliatory against government witnesses who honored subpoenas and testified under oath, telling the truth, and nothing but the truth, about our President? How about instructing DOJ to reduce sentencing guidelines on his friend convicted unanimously on all counts by a federal jury? Quite the leader our democracy needs. Who needs relevant witnesses and evidence?
When someone offers a service “under the table” and you take it without paying sales tax and without making sure they are doing payroll taxes, you may be screwing the government, but you’re also screwing the legitimate businesses who follow the law.
