Readers' Vent: Feb. 5, 2020

I find it hilarious that the Democrats claim that Trump interferes with our elections. I believe that the Democrat party is trying to interfere with the Iowa election. They want to make sure that who they want to win will win. So obvious. Republicans had no problem with their caucus.
My faith in man has just taken a small turn to the positive. It involves Wood County commissioners and their response to sanctuary gun cities or counties. They decided to respect all of the Constitution not just cherry pick a part of it. I will not get too excited over this small event but will take it as a small step to sanity. Pressure from the fanatics on the right can change this positive event in a heartbeat. The commissioners are still politicians.
The recent antics by the Kanawha County School Board take me back in time. It’s deja vu all over again. When will voters not vote for Becky Jordon!
I’d like to ask a liberal just how attacking and trying to water down our constitutional rights along with trying to extend them to illegals is protecting our Constitution? I see liberals as the largest threat to that Constitution. They openly want to take away my rights and I’ll never stand for that.
Here’s what Jesus said about fence straddlers: “So, because you are lukewarm, neither hot nor cold, I spew you out of my mouth.” I think that pretty much sums up how both sides feel about Joe Manchin. No one likes a fence straddler.
I urge everyone to research why marijuana became illegal in the first place. You would be surprised at what you find. Why would any state, or country, legalize it especially recreationally, if it was in the same category as heroin? It should not be a Schedule I drug and should be reclassified at the federal level.
Would someone (like maybe ol’ Jim) please remind the DOH garages that their job includes cleaning ditches, clearing drains and filling potholes. What are they doing everyday?
Just like the stupid Electoral College, the Iowa caucuses are irrational. They’re exactly the wrong way to run a democracy.
