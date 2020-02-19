Readers' Vent: Feb. 19, 2020

I’ve been watching the show on George Washington. In one episode they read the Declaration of Independence out loud. I then looked it up and read it several times myself. It made me wonder how these men, our founding fathers, would view the modern day federal government. I believe the answer would shock many. Read it for yourself.
As a retired police officer, I’m all for anything that benefits police officers, as well as other first responders. While I do support having worker’s compensation benefits to cover PTSD, I hope this doesn’t open up the door for some to misuse it as a means to gain early retirement and place more strain on our pension systems. I bet the legislators never thought of this angle. There have to be strict checks and balances.
Only in West Virginia, where two years ago Supreme Court justices were caught wasting thousands of dollars at the tax payer expense and the stupid Legislature wants to give them a raise? What are these people smoking?!
The Republican plan to raise our sales tax and raise tobacco taxes to pay for a handout to largely out of state corporations would be a disaster for West Virginia.
No subsidies for the race tracks. Our taxes are needed elsewhere, roads, schools. I have never been and do not plan on going to the tracks. They should be self sufficient.
Attorney General Barr should stand tall and thumb his nose at every little liberal, socialist, criminal-loving democrat in the nation!
A war powers resolution means nothing unless senators have the backbone to hold the president accountable, which these don’t.
What is wrong with the people in this state? I watched as water rose and along with it hundreds of pounds of garbage. It’s along the roads, too. Are people so ignorant that they can’t throw trash away responsibly? All that crap ends up in the rivers where many people fish. Have some damn pride and clean up this state.
President Trump doesn’t attack or suck up to anybody. He says what should have been said years ago. Yes he has a harsh way of putting things but it’s opening a lot of eyes to our problems. He isn’t hiding things under coats of paint so nobody sees or knows. He has little respect for Democrat leaders or news media because they’ve had no respect for him.
