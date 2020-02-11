Readers' Vent: Feb. 11, 2020

From valley to hilltop West Virginians should shout, “Joe has to go!”
Think about this. There are two areas that most Americans will easily agree are the two most broken areas of our country. They are the federal government and our criminal justice system. Is it not ironic that both of these are run by lawyers? Maybe it’s not the systems that are the problems, but rather those that run them. Lawyers also heavily control our health care system. Makes you wonder?
Both of my West Virginia senators have done and will continue to do more for West Virginia than POTUS has done. Truth is POTUS could not care less about West Virginians except when they show him their blind adoration. Both have been accused of being puppets, but from where I sit it’s only Shelley who is showing her strings. Joe is no puppet.
Me voting for Trump has nothing to with religion, it has nothing to do with liking him personally, and it has nothing to do with what the world thinks of us. Rather it has everything to do with keeping a liberal from winning. That sums it all up. As bad as Trump can be at times; he’s still better than a liberal.
Rafe Godfrey is exactly right. The Democrats need to find someone who can own it. Make the people understand that the Democrat party is the path to good health care, good schools, good roads, decent pay, etc. We can’t go on cutting taxes with the false promise of attracting business and jobs. That is a proven failure.
What would people say if Joe Manchin got down on the president’s level and made fun of his weight, hair or color of his skin? Would they say it was beneath the status of a grown man? Would they be ashamed to have a Senator from West Virginia that acted so childish?
To Donald Trump, Manchin does not work for you — he works for the people of West Virginia, unlike Shelley Moore Capito and Mitch Carmichael who work for ALEC. For Capito to call someone a follower is quite ironic.
As soon as I hear a slur on my beliefs, I stop listening. It’s important that we leash our anger and learn how to speak to those who don’t agree with us without calling them names. We’re all right and we’re all wrong at some point in our lives. Now is the time to treat others with respect and listen.
