Readers' Vent: Feb. 4, 2020

The Republican senators didn’t fail to try the President. The Democrats failed to find an impeachable offense. Failed to create a fake one. Failed to convince the senators it was their job to do it. The Republicans in D.C. are the only ones doing their jobs working for the people vs. their party.
To the liberal basher, don’t forget that we fight to preserve your Medicare, Social Security, clean water and the Constitution.
When it takes four people to write an article it’s usually because they are the only four who agree, like in your needle exchange piece on 3D of Sunday’s paper. Those of us who live, work and vote in Kanawha County do not want this dreadful program reinstated. Do you year me Ms. Goodwin?
After reading the Sunday’s article on the search for a new superintendent, I think Becky Jordon needs to get off her high-horse. Her comments insinuated that the people’s view of this were merely an afterthought, and that the board would do whatever they wanted, regardless of public input. Election time will not merely be an afterthought to the voters who voted her in.
You have to admit Trump acts more like an ally to Russia than a friend of Ukraine. Ukraine is an ally of the United States. Trump needs to stop hurting our allies.
Can anyone tell me why Jerry Falwell Jr. is relevant?
County schools can still give the entire week off at Thanksgiving. There are people who actually travel out of town for that holiday, and believe it or not, not everyone goes hunting. I have nothing against hunting at all, but the NRA is another organization where like some people, it’s all about them and what they think is right.
It’s pretty simple. If you don’t work and accept welfare then you don’t deserve the same things in life as do those of us who work. The only people that we have an obligation to take care of are our elderly, our severely handicapped and those who honorably served in the military. That’s it.
If someone says repeatedly how smart/brilliant they are, it’s likely untrue. A truly smart person’s words and actions make it obvious to most.
The Republicans in our Legislature claim they are so concerned about the dangers of cannabis. They continue to stall the ability to get the medical cannabis even after they passed it a few years ago. Well, the GOP Kool-Aid they’re drinking is way more dangerous than cannabis. That way of thinking is ruining our state, and our country.
We already pay extra with Suddenlink for sports package to watch college games but now WVU puts them on ESPN+, which is subscription based for more money. It’s not fair when our taxes support our university that we can’t even watch them play. ESPN+ can stick it where the sun doesn’t shine.
Editor’s note: To submit your vents, email readersvent@wvgazettemail.com or mail to Readers’ Vent, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301.