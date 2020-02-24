Readers' Vent: Feb. 24, 2020

Hey Mr. Governor. Just because people are buying tickets to your girls basketball games doesn’t mean our economy is good. Spend some time in Charleston or any part of the state other than your hometown you might learn something. You make Earl Ray look like a good governor. Never thought that could be possible.
Is asking billionaires and millionaires to pay a little more in taxes too much to ask? If they paid the same percentage in taxes on their easy money as we do our hard earned income the government could start paying down the debt.
People receiving Medicare paid into this during the course of their working life. It’s not a free hand out. They are entitled to this, they worked for it.
Can’t wait for the water company contractors to finish the pipeline work in the South Charleston hill section. I’m getting tired of picking up their pop cans and lunch wrappers from my yard.
Comment on Savvy Senior article dealing with elders driving with dementia: the author recommends as a last resort taking keys of the car, disabling it, hiding it, or even selling it. Assuming that the elder owns the car, are we not talking about elder abuse or even theft and sale of stolen property? And if I were the elder in question, and find my car missing, who am I going to call first? The police! Agreed, demented driving is a problem, but the article is wandering way into left field with its proposed solutions.
The Democrat candidates are a laughing stock of buffoons. Take a close look. They represent everything wrong with society. Race baiting and class warfare is all they have.
These Democrats are dangerous to our nation. Degenerates thumbing their nose at God, Communists, and completely self righteous do nothings. So much American blood was spilled fighting against the policies and ideology they champion. It’s disgusting and something I never thought I’d see in this great nation.
With people leaving the state in droves, our legislators seem intent on giving those who stay another poke in their economic eye. Giving manufacturers tax relief at the expense of sales tax increases on the poor and middle class seems misplaced and tragic. Raise property taxes that out of state corporations would pay! But it’ll never happen.
