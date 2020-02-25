Readers' Vent: Feb. 25, 2020

I received a letter from Alex Mooney today asking me to donate to his reelection campaign. For what? Being the least effective member of the United States Congress? He never visits his district or interacts with his constituents. His picture should be on milk cartons so we could at least have some inkling of what he looks like!
My mom is in the early stages memory loss. While a tough call, I could not in good conscious allow her to drive. Even a momentary lapse of paying attention could get her or someone else hurt or killed. I’d much rather have her mad at me than to allow that to happen.
Maybe if property taxes were cut the Kanawha County Commission could reduce some of the exorbitant salaries that we taxpayers are currently paying. Cut those salaries, not first responders. Time for a change at the courthouse.
Why is it so hard to find information on West Virginia Festivals? What good is the WV Division of Tourism? Just look up information for the 2020 WV Maple Syrup Festivals. Pathetic.
Do the people of this state not care about our waterways and roadsides? Why do they continually throw trash everywhere except where it belongs? They’re the first ones to take offense when someone downs this state yet show no real pride in the state and, in many cases, themselves. Truly pathetic.
This state needs to be audited by an outside auditor. Lottery funds, Turnpike tolls and these high taxes should be enough. Where is all the money going? How much is wasted or worse, stolen? National Guard had to take over the flood money due to corruption. Maybe an out-of-state expert could get this place lined out.
I’ll be voting against any legislator who votes for the bill that eliminates taxes on manufacturing equipment.
Rafe Godfrey’s editorial Feb. 22 was right on spot. However he forgot to mention Gov. Justice’s bullying methods that extend into his personal businesses. Justice does not pay his vendor invoices until the vendor accepts 80 cents (or less) on the dollar or not be paid at all.
To the venter who snarks that the LGBT community should “read the Constitution and go away,” they have read the Constitution — and it says that “No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges ... of citizens of the United States; nor ... shall any state deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.“ They don’t want “special rights.” They simply want the same rights everyone else has.
