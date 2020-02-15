Readers' Vent: Feb. 15, 2020

Roger Stone is a petty theft shoplifter compared to the career criminals in the Democrat party.
Really Senators? You’re moving to limit Trump? Oooh, I bet he’s shaking in his designer shoes. After your impeachment cave he knows you don’t have the gonads to stand up to him.
Medical costs will never go down, even with a government run program, until the states and the federal government get off their cans and place restrictions on frivolous lawsuits. Lawsuits drive the price of malpractice insurance to astronomical levels and that cost is passed down the food chain to patients. That is what truly drives the cost of health care and that’s where any plan with a chance to work must start.
Why are we using a voting app? That just begs for hacking and other issues to occur. Get off the couch and go vote the old fashioned way. It doesn’t take that long. Paper and pencil works just fine. Technology can always be manipulated.
Virginia should go check out San Francisco and Los Angeles before they continue on their path of creating a liberal paradise. That’s why you don’t vote Democrat for anything.
It was a sad day for our country when Trump was not held accountable for his obstruction of justice by refusing to allow his subpoenaed administration to testify during the impeachment hearings/trial and his tweets of intimidation of other witnesses. Now, it is an even sadder day when Trump weighs in on a criminal trial by jury and guilty conviction of one of his friends and involves the AG to influence sentencing. When will Americans have had enough? Revisit the definition of fascism!
I am a retired professional health care worker who questions the possible benefits of the needle exchange program and the use of unlimited numbers of Narcan injections for overdoses. Are we enabling and encouraging continued drug addiction usage while we keep them safe, or should we concentrate on rehabilitation for those who want it? Just asking.
We should hang a plaque in the Senate Chambers so they may refer to the words of a former Senator JFK said “ask not what country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.” GOP Senators have set individuals above country.
