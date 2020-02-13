Readers' Vent: Feb. 13, 2020

I own a AR-15 for one simple reason. I have a guaranteed Constitutional right to do so. I don’t mess with other people’s rights and they have no business messing with mine. Period.
Insurance costs could be more reasonable if medical providers would lower their costs. Your family doctor vacations more than in office. You see nurse practitioner every visit and still get charged $100 for blood pressure check and temperature check.
To those venters who say Joe must go, you must realize now, that he was right. If you think the “president has learned his lesson,” you need to look at the behavior of the president this last week. He was unhinged, but now he is off the rails.
Have no fear! Our Republican legislators will not legalize marijuana until the other 49 states have, thereby not having to fuss with all those funds the state so desperately needs.
Why is it every time Apple does a software update it messes with things on my phone I don’t want changed? Shouldn’t customers have a choice?
I had to laugh at Bernie Sanders saying he has a problem with a billionaire trying to buy the election. What a hypocrite. Sanders is trying to buy the election by promising free everything. He is an affront to anyone who managed to make their way in the world on their own.
I thank the employees who worked in difficult conditions day and night to repair the I-64 bridge at Nitro/St. Albans. Perhaps our inspections should be performed more frequently on heavily traveled roads.
I said it last year and I’ll say it again. Save us from the religious nuts in the Legislature.
Our neighborhoods are not safe in Charleston. When is our mayor going to take this situation seriously or is this part of inclusion and we have to put up with crime?
The recent breach at Equifax demonstrates that the credit reporting industry is totally vulnerable because of their lax security, and cannot be trusted. The whole credit reporting industry has repeatedly shown they are not trustworthy. Obviously, legislation with extreme controls is needed but is not possible with a Republican president and Senate.
