Readers' Vent: Feb. 10, 2020

What no one gets about gun control is that it is one thing in urban areas where you have police nearby (except for the fact that it doesn’t work, i.e. Chicago, Baltimore, etc.) but in rural areas police are a long way away and you have to depend on yourself for protection. Most liberals live in urban areas and can’t comprehend this.
Yes our country’s respect and credibility has declined and in a way, because President Trump was elected. Things have declined because the Democrats can’t accept the fact voters are tired of corrupt Democrats and voters realized an undisciplined businessman is a better leader than any of their career politicians.
I really do believe that there are many Christians in WV who in their hearts know that this president is not the right choice for America and will not vote for him, whether or not they state it publicly. They, like me understand that he was not chosen by God, nor is he doing the Lord’s will.
It is time to quit pretending like professing to be a Christian is somehow proof of worth. The unexplainable support of Trump by most Christians destroys that historical respect that centuries of Christians worked hard to earn.
Kanawha County Board of Education voted to spend $3 million on land not worth half-a-million to build a new Hoover High. Now, they pick a new superintendent without a candidate search. Pete Thaw would have never supported these moves. The incumbents must go!
Vote Democrat in November? After their little tirade at the SOTU address, how could anyone support the Democrats for any office. Their actions showed their real colors toward the country. Disgusting and childish at best!
Sen. Capito never straddles the fence. With boldness and courage she does whatever Mitch McConnell tells her to do.
Hey, St. Albans! Here’s a novel idea. Instead of worrying about people’s guns, why don’t you worry about jobs and businesses? There is no where to shop and we only have 2 grocery stores. We also have some of the highest gas prices. Fix those things, please. I don’t know how we continue to be a city.
