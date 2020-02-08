Readers' Vent: Feb. 8, 2020

If Trump stood up in front of an audience and tore up a document that he thought was full of BS, the Republicans would be clapping ...that’s the double standard! Trump’s BS and lies will never stop until he is out of office.
We don’t need yet another task force to keep rural hospitals open — we need our own Attorney General to drop out of the suit to kill ObamaCare, and for the Republican Administration in Washington to quit trying to undermine Medicaid at every step. And if you vote for the Republicans again, get ready to see Medicare crippled.
If you spend your days drinking Mountain Dew and energy drinks, don’t complain to me everyday about how hard it is to sleep at night. If you’re not smart enough to see the problem on your own you probably won’t listen to my suggestion.
Trump seems to be channeling Harry Truman by holding up the newspaper. I think the Truman upset over Dewey was a little more momentous. That was a real surprise. Trump’s acquittal was a given.
West Virginia is already slated to become even less relevant in presidential elections — after the census, we are going to lose a seat in Congress, and thus one of our electors in the Electoral College. On the bright side, though — one of our three useless Representatives in the House is going to be looking elsewhere for a job. Thanks, Republicans, for creating an environment that encourages young people to leave!
It’s pretty obvious the Democrats can’t see they’re their own worst enemy. Only smart thing to do is like the NFL. Boycott the party until a whole new roster is playing.
According to Democrats, foreign countries are laughing at us because of President Trump. No. They’re laughing at us because a certain political party so full of themselves they can’t run a simple election in Iowa.
I applaud Senator Joe Manchin’s courage and integrity for his votes during the trial of President Donald Trump.
Trump hates the poor. All tax cuts went to top 1 percent of wage earners. Then he took away food stamps — which hit kids the worst. Now he is taking away Medicaid, which hits kids the hardest. First he takes away money, then food, then medical care. I’m surprised he doesn’t just order his federal goons to “eliminate” the poor. This guy is a piece of work.