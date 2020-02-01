Readers' Vent: Feb. 1, 2020

How in the world does an armored vehicle come up missing from the State Police? Someone really needs to look at that agency’s inventory practices.
I think a inventory tax repeal is the wrong path. I would prefer to see us repeal the personal property tax altogether. It’s ludicrous that we have to pay taxes on our vehicles when we buy them and then pay taxes on them every year after that we own them. I’d much prefer to eliminate that tax altogether and cut spending.
It’s now official. The truth no longer matters and the Republican Party is now the Russian party. All roads lead directly to Putin.
Looks like Jim Justice is taking a page out of the Donald Trump playbook. To divert the public’s attention away from 58,000 people leaving the state, the bad roads, no companies locating here and yearly tax shortages, he talks about Virginia counties becoming part of W.Va., guns and the NRA, and how great we are becoming.
Those kids that caused all the damage to the cars in Milton. Their parents should pay every bit of damages. This way, at least someone will be accountable for their actions.
To the Venter saying you can’t make it on $20,000 a year. Either work two jobs or you are living above your means. Stop blaming everyone else that you have no money. Work for it.
Why didn’t House Democrats call the witnesses they wanted during the impeachment process? Why now?
The solution to the opioid crisis is simple. Make it so these pills can not be obtained with a welfare medical card. Problem solved.
Well I see where the House of Delegates passed a bill to release people on their own personal recognizance when they commit a crime. How stupid are these lawmakers? These people are not going to show back up for trial; they are laughing as they drive out of town. And these same lawmakers wonder why citizens leave W.Va.? Maybe I can catch a ride out of town with the guy that broke into my house!
I see where part of Trump’s border wall blew over because of high winds. Trump’s wall is just like everything else he touches — big on flash, but totally worthless. True to form, I’m sure he’ll put the blame on somebody else.
Thank you Stephen Reed for clarifying the Methodist split. I doubt their Conference will give all that real estate to the Traditionalists amicably. So expect protracted litigation.