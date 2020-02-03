Readers' Vent: Feb. 3, 2020

Is Trump a wonderful guy? Probably not. But that is not a crime. He and anyone else have my vote no matter what as long as they run against liberals.
Of course the NRA wants to interfere in the school calendar. They run the country, why not the schools? We went many years teaching during the Thanksgiving week with only Thursday and Friday off. It worked fine that way. When I was at WVU it was the same way.
Bloomberg is smarter than me, but I don’t think it is very smart here in the Bible Belt to run a TV ad bragging about your pro-choice credentials. I’d vote for him but the rest of you wouldn’t.
Thanks for letting us know you will never vote for another Democrat. When we vote for Democrats it will be your vote we are canceling out.
Just the way Trump talks can be dangerous. He was so casual when he told Parnas, “Take her out,” referring to Ambassador Yovanovitch. He sounded like a mobster ordering a murder and someday one of those cretins he favors may take him at his word. I imagine it crossed his mind.
The Impeachment Trial of Donald J. Trump swill show the true colors of Republican members of the Senate. Will they believe the word of a proven liar or the testimony of all the creditable witnesses as well as that of his former security adviser. Trump has stated that he should have the power of a king and this trial may well show how well he has managed to satisfy that dream.
The Republicans in the Senate that vote against witnesses and documents will pay at the ballot box. They’re complicit in Trump’s crimes and the American voters are the losers.
Have John Bolton testify, as the Gazette-Mail editorial says. How can his truthfulness be proven? Will he take a lie detector test? Do you think the president’s defense lawyers just will let him say whatever he wants without rebuttal witnesses? Bolton is trying to sell his book after all.
One of President Trump’s defense lawyers summed up the Democrats’ case against him well. The “evidence” consists of their own internal documents, supposedly true, but never proven.
Alan Dershowitz is thoroughly dishonest, as in 1999 he said Clinton deserved an impeachment trial, but now Trump doesn’t, all the while claiming it’s in the Constitution. He thinks he’s fooling us but he is hypocritical. All of Trump’s supporters are dishonest and hypocritical.
I don’t know anyone that doesn’t like the Rutherfords. They are truly good people. But 16 years of one family running the Sheriff’s Office is enough for anyone. It’s time for new blood with new ideas to be in charge. This is why we need strict lifelong term limits.
It appears from Republican testimony that they want to impeach Obama and Hillary. Why can’t they just defend Trump?