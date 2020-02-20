Readers' Vent: Feb. 20, 2020

Are the same legislators who are trying to bankrupt the state by doing away with property taxes the same who refuse to move the state forward by passing cannabis laws?
One question I’d like to ask any Legislator is why does the Legislature never seek to raise the taxes on beer, wine and liquor? I’m fine with raising taxes on tobacco. But why are they afraid of any raise on alcohol products? To me, it’s a no-brainer. Like tobacco, alcohol is a luxury or choice item. You don’t have to have it to live your daily life.
Once again or Republican leaders try to shove this new layer of the judicial system down our throat. We don’t need it. More high paying jobs at the taxpayer expense. More outrageous retirements. West Virginia’s population has dropped by more than 200,000 people in the last 70 years. And they think we need this? We have managed fine with the system we have, thank you very much. More, more, more for big money and the little guy paying for it.
I see where the Greenbrier East girls team played at GW Tuesday night. So, at least our governor was in Charleston once this week.
Anyone who didn’t read Phil Kabler’s column on Wednesday missed a brilliant summation of West Virginia’s unhappy economic history. He placed the blame where it belongs, on legislators who are beholden to corporate fat cats.
No one likes paying taxes but to phase-out property tax collections would devastate the state. Perhaps our esteemed elected officials would take measures to move the state forward rather than continue the race to bankrupt the state.
If you wonder what Medicare for all would be like just look at what is happening in West Virginia. Just over half of our population is on Medicare and Medicaid. The low reimbursement rates are causing hospitals to lose money and close throughout the area. Medicare for all would bankrupt the nation’s entire medical system.
I wish our local Democrat know-it-alls would make up their minds. One day they complain we need more companies to move to West Virginia. Next day they complain we give too many tax breaks to out of state companies. I can’t blame companies for bypassing West Virgina on their way to North Carolina and Tennessee. Too many old school Democrats here.
