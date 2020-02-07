Readers' Vent: Feb. 7, 2020

Sadly for the U.S. our credibility and respectability have been in decline for many years. With the election of Trump it might be damaged beyond repair.
West Virginia’s economy has always lagged behind the rest of the country. We have always been slower going up but we also have been slower going down. That being said we need more manufacturing jobs.
Now, let’s start proceedings to impeach all the Democrats who falsely accused our president.
The actions of three Kanawha County school board members are disappointing. I do not doubt Dr. Williams’ qualifications. However, all internal, qualified candidates should have been interviewed before a decision was made. No formal process is very problematic. The process is just as important as the decision itself.
I tip my hat to Mitt Romney, the only Republican in all of Congress to have the guts to stand up to his party and President Trump (*impeached by the House, forever on his pathetic record). I’d gladly vote for Romney or another “normal” Republican, please get one on the ticket!
Sen. Joe Manchin, you were elected to represent the citizens of West Virginia. Not the Democrat Party. Enjoy the days you have left because you’ll never be elected again.
You idiots talking trash about the electoral college, without it California and New York will decide the president. West Virginia would be more irrelevant than it already is. Also California and New York would get all of the federal funding.
I guess the police have given up on the homeless that are causing problems in Kanawha City. It’s the same people causing the same problems every day, I guess we have given up on mental health care, too. I am asking again for them to please do something before I, or some one else, gets hurt. People who own stores and work in Kanawha County deserve better.
For Republicans to call the conduct of Nancy Pelosi unbecoming is laughable and is the height of hypocrisy. The clown in the White House has done more unbecoming things than most Americans do in a lifetime, from mocking a handicap person to giving Rush Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom.
