Readers' Vent: Feb. 22, 2020

I totally support the President of the United States Donald J. Trump and U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.
It’s past time for the DNR to take ownership of the coyote epidemic in our area that they created. Put a bounty on each one brought in dead, and do it now! Their population is getting out of control.
I accidentally tuned in on the Democratic debates the other night. I watched for about five minutes and quickly determined that I should have kept looking for the Shopping Network. The Democrats are in real trouble if that is the field they have to choose from.
You have to give credit to our president for trying to save tax payer dollars. Every time he pardons one of his buddies, the cost of running prisons is reduced. With all the friends he has serving time, we should see a tremendous drop in the costs by the time he leaves office.
That $17 million going to a handful of politically connected dog racers would go a long way to help fund roads, the elderly or a number of other projects. Good old fashioned Democratic grift at its worst.
Everyone is afforded the exact same rights under the Constitution. Therefore, we do not need special rights for groups that seek to separate themselves from the rest of society to gain notoriety. It is ridiculous. Has anyone ever heard the one powerful word no? When these groups whine about rights tell them to read the Constitution and to go away and live their life.
If I ran my finances like the government runs theirs I would be sleeping under the bridge.
To all U.S. citizens: wake up and quit dreaming. Medicare for all is “impossible,” no matter what these politicians tell you. It would in a time bankrupt this country. Stop and think. Do some math. “Impossible” yes.
Voters in the state need to think about a few things prior to voting. If these politicians have spent decades in office yet accomplished nothing, it’s time to put them out. This state deserves better than what the state government has accomplished. Look at Texas and Florida. Low taxes and good infrastructure work wonders for attracting industry and people. It’s time to come into the 21st century.