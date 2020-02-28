Readers' Vent: Feb. 28, 2020

It was not very comforting to hear the president in a speech say that the U.S. is very, very ready to deal with a virus that he can’t spell or pronounce. Fortunately, he put Vice President Pence in charge of the task force.
Democrat hypocrisy. For three years they’ve opposed President Trump’s attempts to strengthen our national security with immigration and travel policies. Now with coronavirus heading to our shores, they’re blaming him for not doing enough.
Practically all advanced countries have universal health care with the one glaring exception of the U.S. It is true evidence of immorality when the wealthiest advanced country ranks as one of the sickest advanced countries.
Potholes aren’t just on secondary roads. I-64 East between Dunbar and bridge. The two right lanes have had patches patching patches for three years. Even after a mild winter the patches are coming out again. Major road hazard and WHDOH ignores it.
If these so-called Democrat, liberal politicians who treat the people of America this poorly when we are armed to the teeth! Just think what they will be willing to do once they have taken our guns.
$2 million loan from West Virginia Infrastructure Council for swimming pool? Taking money that could be used to extend water and sewer service to West Virginia residents living on well water or having to utilize septic systems. Hope “don’t pay my bills” Justice isn’t involved in repaying loan.
Honestly, how could someone be so petty as to vent about whether or not women incarcerated in state facilities should have a choice between using tampons or pads? With all the corporate welfare our tax dollars fund, at both the state and federal levels, THIS is what you consider a misuse of tax money?
So now West Virginia will teach the Bible. It’s good to know all our problems have been solved so they finally have time to attack the Constitution and start an expensive unnecessary legal fight trying to interfere in religion. Our churches don’t need any help teaching the Bible and the politicians need to stay out of it.
I hear people commenting that if you don’t want to be a junkie don’t start using drugs. Many of today’s addicts are people who were prescribed habit forming drugs because of car wrecks or miners with bad backs, etc. When their prescriptions ran out they sought illicit alternatives to feed their addiction.
