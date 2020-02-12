Readers' Vent: Feb. 12, 2020

I know of no parent who would allow their children to lie every time they speak. So why are we allowing it from the President of the United States. Such hypocrites.
Joe Manchin’s vote against Trump indicates he will not be running for office again.
It blows my mind how much corruption, deceit, and flat out thieving go on in these small towns and cities in West Virginia. There needs to be someone at the auditors office to specifically look at these groups.
All you need to know about the intermediate court bill is that Republicans want it. That means it’s going to stick it to regular working people.
Poor, foolish Lindsey Graham, he has sacrificed his good name and reputation to defend Donald Trump. Perhaps not today or even tomorrow, but Trump will turn against him and it will not be pretty. Doesn’t Lindsey realize that narcissistic people have no loyalty to anyone? They think only of themselves.
Democrats are so irrational and deranged on so many things, but drugs are just one major example. They want to decriminalize illegal drugs while continuing to wage a war on legal prescription opioids for legitimate medical conditions.
I can’t understand why our West Virginia legislators can’t find a way to put West Virginians first! Why are they against us — they want to cut everything we worked for and give the businesses everything they pay for! Oh I guess I answered my own question. I don’t own a legislator.
If the Legislature repeals the taxes on business personal property, does that mean that the rest of us won’t have to pay personal property on our vehicles, trailers, boats, etc?
I understand why people in rural areas might want a gun for protection. My father had a pistol to protect us when I was a kid. He didn’t want, or need, an AR-15.
I’ve been watching the bills coming up in our 2020 Legislature and it is good to see that the clown car has returned.
Some recent vents question Christian support for Trump, but wait, what was the alternate — Crooked Clinton? So who should we have voted for? No one? That would have made the Democrats happy. Trump supports the policies that most Christians support.
Editor’s note: To submit your vents, email readersvent@wvgazettemail.com or mail to Readers’ Vent, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301.