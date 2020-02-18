Readers' Vent: Feb. 18, 2020

All my liberal friends are employed by state/federal government. Or they’re in social work field and depend on government grants and funding. Maybe if they were in public sector they would understand how production, profits, pay and benefits work. Maybe then they would see things the way we see them.
It doesn’t take $40 an hour to live. On half that I have paid off a house, three cars, raised three kids and have a decent retirement package. You have to live within your means and quit buying everything you want on credit trying to impress your friends.
All you Trump supporters need to take note of who Trump attacks and who he sucks up to. Typically he attacks poor people on their heels from countries or U.S. cities he makes up derogatory nicknames for. He sucks up to Putin and the Prince for example. What end of that spectrum are you on?
I’ve become convinced that run-away capitalism, not socialism and certainly not liberalism, is the greatest threat to American democracy. Why is it that one-fourth of our children are in poverty, while Amazon pays a lower tax rate than teachers do? Don’t blame the socialists or liberals.
West Virginia should be plowed up so every last bit of coal can be burned before it has no value. As is, our mountainous terrain is useless. We can get our water from little plastic bottles.
You’ve got to be kidding on these judges pay raises. They work out to between 15 and 20 percent. How much of a raise did you give the teachers and other public employees?
I was born in Charleston. I grew up in Charleston. I served Charleston for nearly a quarter century. This is not the city I grew up in and served. This is not somewhere I’d want to live and raise my children. What has happened to the city I loved? Whatever it is, it’s not good.
Democrats demand stiff sentence for Roger Stone, campaign on lenient and no sentences for almost everyone else. Seems a tad hypocritical doesn’t it.
Folks complaining that Sen. Manchin is a traitor for finding the president guilty should remember that mainly Democrats voted for him and most Democrats are proud of him. Most of those calling him names probably didn’t vote for him anyway, although they would like you to think they did.
