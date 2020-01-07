Readers' Vent: Jan. 7, 2020

Democrats are complaining the president did not “prove” to them how he knew the Iranian general was planning attacks on U.S. interests. In the past, such information given to the House and Senate got out, and the bad person escaped. That is why Pelosi and Schumer were not told.
The statement made by the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Secretary Jeff Sandy regarding the correctional officers salute to Hitler is troublesome. If he is correct and the salute is the result of ignorance, we need to examine our education system.
In 2020, nine U.S. states are facing economic contraction. West Virginia’s economy is forecast to shrink the most. Are we tired of winning yet? Where is the plan?
Iran’s parliament chanted “Death to America” in unison. Trump sent 3,500 more poor soldiers to the region. Trump made this happen between rounds of golf without the presence of the CIA. The CIA would be the people responsible for predicting the various chain of events that would result.
Criticize the Trump/Capito economy all you want. One day you’ll wake up and realize. Justice’s tourism industry isn’t cutting it. Renting ski boots, passing out life jackets and selling T-shirts isn’t going to support our state.
Well the Hollywood liberal socialist elites are giving themselves another award Sunday night. They will be telling each other how great they are while going vegan for dinner at the Golden Globe awards. It’s really just nothing but a clown show for morons and idiots!
Who will stop Trump from using nuclear bombs against Iran?
The only reason the Iranian general Soleimani was assassinated was for political reasons. Trump wanted to move the attention away from Senate impeachment trial. Trump administration is pure evil.
There are only two ways to fix West Virginia’s broadband issues. Get real competition for Suddenlink or have the PSC regulate them.
You realize that the Democrats and media showing weakness, division and cowardice will get us into a war. Now is the time to show strength and no fear.