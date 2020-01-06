Readers' Vent: Jan. 6, 2019

Lawmakers get your laws and other things done in one session. That would save the state money.
I guess many pastors will be preaching that Trump will be leading us through the last battle between good and evil. Please have them explain how an habitual liar can lead the good side.
Just because England has “Medicare for all” does not mean it is a good idea. Both systems have big problems, not the least of which is underfunding. If you have chronic skin or bowel disease, you are not going to get one of those fancy biologicals you see on TV. Your doctor will give you a big bottle of prednisone, and you will go home to blow up like a toad.
So what does Sen. Shelley Capito attribute all this supposed great WV economic growth to, besides her heroic efforts? Well, to reform of our “outdated tax code” and “rolling back burdensome regulations”. In other words, tax break for coal and, less regulation of coal. Oh, and “other pro-growth measures.” In other words, nothing new or worthwhile.
I’d rather pay power taxes and keep my current insurance. I dread the day I have to allow the federal government to be in control of my healthcare. I watch the grief my mother goes through over her Medicare and required secondary coverage and it makes me sick.
The death penalty or life in prison should be the mandatory sentence for someone who murders people in a house of worship during a service!
There is a huge difference in poor people and lazy people. I don’t mind helping the poor get back on their feet. But I have a real problem with paying for lazy people’s way through life. That’s the difference. It’s not about the poor; it’s about the lazy. That’s what socialists just don’t get.
Democrats and media are brainwashing many of you. Free health care isn’t the same as free coverage. Coverage is insurance. Care comes from doctors and clinics. Take away private sector funds doctors and clinics will close shop. More patients with fee insurance expecting free services will cause medical industry to collapse.