Readers' Vent: Jan. 13, 2020

President Trump often proclaims he has been successful, but that is far from being a “liar.” What about “if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor”? Our elected officials are an imperfect bunch, but then so am I. What I like about the president is his devotion to doing what is best for the US, not other countries. They should take care of their own.
Perhaps Steve Kerr should shut up about the U.S. government until he can address serious human rights violations in China, Hong Kong and Nike’s use of sweat shops and child labor. Typical of a liberal hypocrite though.
I pay Dish to watch all WVU games, now they want me to pay ESPN to watch the same games they won’t broadcast. I think WV citizens are being bamboozled for sure. We like hearing Tony Caridi, he’s right on.
Republicans and their so-called maybe budget, if we, an what if we don’t. It is a big risk for all WV homeowners to take costing us tons of money. They favor protecting corporations and rich out of state owners again over ordinary citizens like been going on since their takeover.
The U.S. Government is now closer to the model of the Roman Republic than the founders intended. We have our own version of Little Boot. He spends with no concern for the depletion of resources. He investigates previous investigations. Will he try to punish Democrat Senators or the previous government? Since he has no horse will he appoint his favorite dog Chairman of the Joint Chiefs.
We have a long history of wisely targeting enemy leaders. As far back as the revolutionary war we targeted enemy leaders. We assassinated Admiral Yamamoto in World War II. We do it to save American lives. We were right to do it back then and we were right to do it this time. When you attack Americans you make yourself a target.
The way WVU has been treated by sports networks broadcasting our games is atrocious. The latest is a good example. We need our own station. The other teams are on TV with impunity.
What hateful words and actions of Democrats are you referring to? I don’t think we need hateful words and actions from anyone, especially the president.
One of the GOP’s favorite wedge issues is about ready to split the United Methodist Church in two. Keep mixing your religion with politics and your religion has no where to go but down.
I wonder how many travelers hold their breath, as they approach Charleston on any of the interstates, that they will get through the Kanawha Valley without a wreck happening.