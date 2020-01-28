Readers' Vent: Jan. 28, 2019

There was no brutality in the Gilmore case. None. I don’t know anyone who thinks there was. What we all saw was a suspect refusing to comply and fighting with our police. She was the only party in the wrong here. The only one. The police were simply doing their jobs. End of story.
This next election is going to be a dog and pony show/circus, the likes of which has never been seen.
Boone County, wake up, this round of the election season coming up, we have more than one choice on the county level. Please don’t vote for the same old cronies. I don’t know about you, I’m sick of the same old same!
Cleared the swamp and made it a sewer. America is starting to stink!
I smell a rat with Mac Warner’s voter purge.
God forbid we halt all flights into the U.S. from China. After all, it’s better to be dead than be labeled racist.
You think that Clinton got away with something so... what? That means the Senate should not remove Trump? If you believe that Clinton should have been removed why shouldn’t Trump? Let’s see, lying about an affair vs. using taxpayer money to bribe a foreign leader to rig an election. If the first is impeachable, surely the second requires removal too.
The musicians of today and the ones awarded at the Grammys are a joke.
When all the facts and whole truth comes out about Trump and his wrongdoing, these U.S. Senators who refuse to hear any relevant witness testimony and documentary evidence will be shamed in our nation’s history. Their obituary will include their “dereliction of duty.”
Concerning local businesses carrying naloxone: We would have a greater respect for your concerns if you also provided Epipens and insulin.
The Democrats have ensured that I and a lot of others will never vote for a Democrat for anything. They have also ensured that we will show up at the polls.
Time to forget politics for a while and talk about something really serious — drop those inanely repetitive comic strips “Hi and Lois” and “Blondie” and bring back “Non Sequitur!”
If you offer no evidence to the contrary of your crimes and misdeeds other than yelling “witch hunt” and “hoax” every time you open your mouth, it doesn’t seem like much of a defense to me.