Readers' Vent: Jan. 29, 2020

If the elected Congress members lie to the public and they know its an outlandish lie they also should be impeached. Republicans state the economy is great as a reason for not impeaching, just thank the bank robber.
OK, for the sake of argument, let’s say the Democrats are all about politics and Trump hatred. Now, you explain how to have a trial with no documents or witnesses? That is not a trial. Call it whatever, but without documents and witnesses it is not a trial. The Senate must have a true trial and not the B.S. they are doing now.
If Senator Byrd was still alive, he would set everyone straight on the Constitution. The impeachment process would be very different.
I’ve read the proposed plans for Jefferson Road. It leaves me with several questions. Early on we were told that this plan was to also address the traffic issues at Trace Fork. This plan failed to do that. Then I fail to see how the current plan will truly help with traffic without a direct connection to the interstate? It seems to me that we are simply trading congestion at Kanawha Turnpike for congestion at MacCorkle Avenue? For all the cost it won’t help that much.
Democrats are dragging their feet through the impeachment process for one reason. To disrupt the upcoming elections. They tried blaming the Russians for their dirty deeds last election and it failed. This time they’re just going to do it themselves and blame Trump. Sadly the gullible still believe them.
John Bolton was vilified by the left, now that he is a disgruntled employee with a book to sell he must be heard.
Under Trump and Justice, West Virginia has gained many dollar store and restaurant jobs. The problem is all these coal miners who are being laid off can’t get by on $20,000/yr.
In its beginning, the Tea Party movement was funded by the billionaire Koch brothers. They led to people to believe that destroying business as usual in Washington D.C. would lead to something better. The Koch brothers increased their wealth and we got Trump. Who can fix it now?
As terrible as it would be in the short term for our country, the re-election of Trump may be necessary to convince rational people who support him what a destructive president he has been. One positive of his re-election is that it would be a generation before there would be another Republican president or Senate majority.
