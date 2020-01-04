Readers' Vent: Jan. 4, 2020

Do any banks still offer the old coupon-style Christmas club savings accounts?
Call it climate change, global warming, a usual climate cycle or whatever. Just keep it up. I hate winter. It’s depressing. I despise it. I hate snow. I hate the time change. There is nothing about winter that I liked. Give me warm weather year around anytime anyhow.
The assassination of Iran’s top general was essentially declaring war. We deserve details of the intelligence that led to this decision. Capito and Manchin are duty bound to demand proof of alleged plans of Iran to escalate attacks on Americans. We must not accept the word of an habitual liar in a case of such importance.
After this fire season it will be interesting to see if Australia turns its back on coal. Of course they might be like WV where a handful of people feel like they are more entitled to the riches than your grandchildren are to a livable climate.
Our election of President Trump is direct reaction to decades of hateful words and actions of Democrats. The hateful words and actions from President Trump that seem to offend liberals have been needed for years and that’s why we elected him.
Good medical care and drugs are costly. Diagnostic equipment and sterile procedures are expensive. Where in the world did the idea come from that if government takes over, care will be cheaper? It for sure will be rationed. Bet on it. Are some of you people just simple-minded?
Last week somebody commented we should let the experts at WVDOH plan roads. You know, the same experts who drew up the Oakwood Road/I-64 interchange — scene of two more major accidents this week.
We in America are cursed with an enormous distortion for decades by the NRA, the marketing arm of the gun industry, to believe that the 2nd Amendment meant we should be so heavily armed. In 1776, it was meant to enable a Citizen’s Militia in a young country that could not afford a standing military. Our death rates by gun violence are many, many, many times that of any and all other countries who have tighter regulations. Will we ever come to our senses?
