Readers' Vent: Jan. 21, 2020

Bush said he wanted bin Laden dead or alive and then lost interest. Obama just finished the job. There was no public discussion about the general.
The hemp business in this state will be regulated in ways that benefit a handful of the wealthy. That is the way business is ran in this country.
Gun control is necessary because gun owners, manufacturers and sellers have refused to stop their odious activities that continue to put weapons and ammunition into the hands of children, mental patients, terrorist and criminals. Gun control is the inevitable result of gun worship. Gun control is the fault of gun owners, not a knee jerk reaction of liberals. It is your fault, not mine.
Economic diversity can come from only one source — the people of West Virginia. When our educational system teaches young people how to turn their dreams into small businesses, West Virginia will not only economically diversify but will enjoy population growth as well. Sadly, this is not happening today due to leadership’s narrow focus on natural resources and plastic chemicals. Even WVU and Marshall fail badly in the fundamental task of teaching West Virginians how to become entrepreneurs.
So. You think the Republican Party is duping the American people. Research Nazi propaganda and how they used entertainment, news and education sectors to brain wash entire country. Then look at our entertainment, education and news sectors. Thank God half our country isn’t as gullible as the other half.
All this legislative talk about guns has me wondering why our fearless legislators haven’t created a bill that allows all guns in the Capitol. I want my right under the Second Amendment to bring my gun to the Capitol. After all, it’s hypocritical to push for guns in every other workplace and public space, but for our legislators to say “no guns” in theirs!
What liberal, progressive ideas don’t you like? Protecting the Earth’s environment? Economic fairness? Workers’ rights? Minorities, gays and refugees are people, too?
The sky-is-falling-pessimists screaming “we’re going to war with Iran and Korea” need to quit texting and sharing memes long enough to see what’s happening. President Trump is actually trying to avoid war. Sometimes you have to stand up and show the global bullies we’re not going to be threatened any longer. Follow real news. The tactic is working.
