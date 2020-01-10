Readers' Vent: Jan. 10, 2020

It would be mistake for the Macy’s building to be presupposed as a casino. If you think there are problems now with drug people and crimes in the Town Center, think if what happens when a casino is added to the mix. The Town Center needs more department stores. The basketball tournaments will be here in March. Some of the teams come from across the state. They expect to shop in between games. Come on Mayor Goodwin, show some spunk, help to bring a good department store to the Town Center.
I find it ludicrous that anyone could think that Trump took out the Iranian terrorist as a re-election ploy. That guy had just orchestrated an attack on our embassy that killed an American. Trump’s action was a proper response to Iran’s attack.
Whoa, whoa, whoa. Don’t go pinning this awful Gatlinburg idea on the libs. A bad idea is a bad idea. Can we just do our own West Virginia thing without trying to copy other states?
I find that reading the readers vent that Republicans could find fault with Mothers Milk of Human Kindness.
The WVDOH is far from my favorite government service, but I will take up for them. On Monday they did spray salt brine on local interstates before Tuesday’s storm. Salt brine is good for freezing weather but worthless during a warm wet snow like we had on Tuesday.
Marketable skills in construction are achieved through union sponsored, four year apprenticeship training programs. Our Republican legislature has sabotaged unions in favor of big corporate money. The results can be seen in the substandard work and lack of on-time completion of our school projects when unskilled, low wage workers are hired.
Isn’t a U.S. embassy considered U.S. soil? So wouldn’t an attack on our embassy be considered an attack on the U.S. itself?
The fine of Coach Huggins conjures up some real disdain for the rulers of NCAA referee supervision. The referees are missing a lot of calls and Kansas seems to have dibs over everyone in Kansas.
Senator Manchin always speaks well of Trump. He never mentions the lies, foreign election interference or his general moral corruptness. What does the senator expect in exchange? His next election won’t be until 2024 and West Virginia’s economy is shrinking the worst of the 12 states that are shrinking.
Editor’s note: To submit your vents, email read ersvent@wvgazettemail.com or mail to Readers’ Vent, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301.