Readers' Vent: Jan.11, 2020

Americans have always felt like they could trust and believe their leaders and national security/intelligence agencies. Trump’s Fake News claims on any true fact that he doesn’t like, plus the thousands of documented lies he has told, has completely destroyed confidence in government of the American people.
President Trump uses Twitter as a laser pointer and the democrats are a bunch of cats! Here kitty kitty.
My little coal camp has zero coal miners now. In the 1970s there were close to 20 active miners. The number of mining jobs have been in steep decline for over 60 years. Wake up! Mining jobs are not coming back.
The House, with their 35 member Democrat majority, has passed a measure to limit President Trump’s wartime power. I am satisfied with that, as long as the House stays in session 365 days a year, and each member is on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by phone or pager, to vote on each and every issue the president presents.
Our eager beaver GOP is taking us backward by taking away the EPA. It seems clean water, air are in the way of rich corporate owners making a buck more in profits. Never mind costs to the public getting cancers and dying young
How is it in the town of Belle, two houses, side by side, comparable size and both rental properties have yearly property taxes that differ by more than a thousand dollars? How does this happen?
I hope that “citizen patriots” vent was a joke because otherwise it sure sounds to me like a threat.
Drain the swamp? What a joke! Donald Trump has turned the swamp into a sewer and he is the biggest piece of crap in it.
How did President Trump’s decision to eliminate a dangerous foreign general detract from impeachment? House Democrats are holding up their own process. The President should be commended for doing his job in spite of the harassment he is getting from the Democrats.
Marketable skills in construction are achieved through union sponsored, four-year apprenticeship training programs. Our Republican legislature has sabotaged unions in favor of big corporate money. The results can be seen in the substandard work and lack of on-time completion of our school projects when unskilled, low wage workers are hired.
Editor’s note: To submit your vents, email read ersvent@wvgazettemail.com or mail to Readers’ Vent, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301.