Readers' Vent: Jan. 16, 2020

Note to Putnam county. Nobody is taking your guns. And, people are shooting each other in America because they have guns.
The indoor ball courts at Kanawha City Rec Center are free to the public. When open for whatever sport, every player wanting to play should be allowed to play. If one group thinks they’re too good to play with the average players, maybe they should reserve and pay for their court time for their private play time.
I congratulate the Putnam County Commissioners for declaring the county a “Second Amendment sanctuary,” but it is a sobering thought that it should be necessary to make the declaration. Sad and scary that our government, which was supposed to be the servant of the people, has arrogated the position that it can decide what our freedoms should be.
No person with any sense of moral integrity would support Donald Trump.
Let me guess — the same people who think there is a need for Second Amendment sanctuary local laws are the same people who think there is no need for additional laws to protect LGBTQs because what is in place is already sufficient.
One comment proves how misinformed some of you are about Middle East. Iraqis aren’t the problem. The threat is Iranians attacking our interests in Iraq and other parts of the world. Many of you need a better news source.
You know it must be an election year when Putnam County officials declare the county to be a “Second Amendment sanctuary.” The measure does exactly nothing, but it does give those officials something to crow about to their constituents.
Limiting courses in history and social studies is a horrible mistake. How would you know where to go from here unless you knew where you came from?
What a joke and waste of time for the legislature to invite a Virginia county to become part of West Virginia. The unemployment rate in Virginia is slightly above 2 percent, plus they have the funds to repair their roads and infrastructure. Another couple of sessions of the clowns running this state, we will be begging Virginia to take us back.
How inspiring to read about 49 West Virginia residents becoming citizens. They will enrich our wonderful state.
If you don’t know the difference between Iraq and Iran. Who attacked who. Maybe you should leave the comments to the adults.
Editor’s note: To submit your vents, email read ersvent@wvgazettemail.com or mail to Readers’ Vent, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301.